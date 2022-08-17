Officers suspected in brutality case retain attorneys ahead of anticipated federal charges

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police officers involved in a suspected case of brutality are anticipating federal charges and have hired criminal defense lawyers.

Officer Corey Morgan is facing termination for the incident, which happened in June 2020 in the Kaimuki area.

Multiple body camera videos show what happened from various perspectives.

In bodycam video, Morgan is seen as one of a handful of officers responding to the burglary call.

Two suspects are arrested and Morgan is escorting one of them, Souriya Xoumanivong, out of the home.

Xoumanivong is handcuffed, but Morgan is seen on multiple videos ― including his own ― shoving Xoumanivong’s head into a shelf and then punching him for no apparent reason.

Xoumanivong had to go to the hospital for stitches. He also had broken bones and other injuries to his face.

Morgan has now retained attorney Rick Sing. Another officer at the scene retained attorney Crystal Glendon.

Both represented officers charged in the shooting death of a teen in McCully last year. And both declined to comment for this story.

Legal expert Victor Bakke said the officers should get representation ahead of charges.

“It makes absolute sense,” Bakke said. “They need to get in and try to resolve this now.”

The FBI is looking at multiple officers for civil rights violations, including for allegedly filing false police reports about the incident or not reporting it to a supervisor.

Bakke said the attorneys have likely already reached out to the U.S. Attorney’s Office to work with the federal prosecutor handling the case.

“In the federal system, most things happen way before the case is charged,” he said.

Xoumanivong is still facing burglary charges.

Earlier this year, his attorneys filed a civil lawsuit against the city, citing negligence and assault.

