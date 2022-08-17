Tributes
Health officials warn of more intense flu season, urge public to get vaccinated

The CDC says that you should get your flu shot early in the fall before the onset of flu season, which is roughly at the end of October.
By Casey Lund
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:21 AM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Health officials are urging people to stay up-to-date on their flu and COVID vaccines.

CDC said that you should get your flu shot early in the fall before the onset of flu season. It’s recommended that you get it done before the end of October.

CVS Pharmacies have multiple flu vaccine options. They also have a higher dose vaccine, which is recommended for seniors.

“As many of us in the community go back to our normal activities, it’s more important than ever to make sure that you are up to date with your vaccinations,” said Dan Clarkson, district leader for CVS Health.

The state Department of Health said this could be a more intense flu season than in past years.

“We haven’t had much flu the last couple of years because we’ve done such a great job protecting ourselves and there is some concern that when the flu comes back, it may come roaring back because we haven’t been building up our internal defenses against the flu,” said Brooks Baehr from DOH.

“So absolutely go out, get yourself a flu vaccine and take advantage of the opportunity to do the twofer: Get yourself the flu vaccine and get your COVID vaccine in the same trip. It’s absolutely okay and safe for you to get both vaccines on the same day.”

Baehr said that at this time, the only people eligible for COVID boosters are those over 50 years old and those with compromised immunities.

You can learn more about the flu vaccine and book your appointment online at CVS.com.

