Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Hawaii reports 13 COVID deaths, nearly 2,700 cases in past week

The state’s COVID figures don’t include positive from at-home tests, so the real number is...
The state’s COVID figures don’t include positive from at-home tests, so the real number is likely far higher.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:03 AM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 13 additional coronavirus deaths and 2,696 new cases in the past seven days.

That compares to 3,189 cases and 14 additional deaths in the previous week.

The state’s COVID figures don’t include positive from at-home tests, so the real number is likely far higher.

The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 335,518.

Meanwhile, the additional fatalities bring the state’s COVID death toll to 1,619.

The state now issues its COVID data on a weekly rather than daily basis.

Here’s a breakdown of this week’s figures provided by the Health Department:

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Health Department inspectors ordered a Pearl City eatery to close immediately after...
State inspectors close Pearl City eatery with rodent infestation
Investigators said two male suspects took cash from the victim and attempted to take her...
Police turn up ‘conflicting information’ as they investigate alleged kidnapping attempt
Investigators with the Attorney General's office raided the airport baseyard last year, leading...
After 4th state worker arrested, probe into theft at Honolulu airport’s baseyard broadens
Police say 43-year-old Oscar Kanoa was taken into custody Sunday afternoon in the Halawa area.
Suspect charged in brutal domestic abuse case
The 32-year-old man charged with assault and interference with a flight crew after allegedly...
Man sentenced for unprovoked attack on Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant

Latest News

The only pancreas transplant program in the state will stop performing surgeries next week.
The state’s only pancreas transplant program is closing. The reason: No surgeon
New CDC guidelines released Thursday will lead to more relaxed quarantine rules at Hawaii...
State, businesses applaud CDC’s decision to ease COVID guidance
FILE - A syringe is prepared with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in the Norristown...
Experts hope to reach new segments of community with Novavax COVID jab
The state now issues its COVID data on a weekly rather than daily basis.
Hawaii reports 14 COVID deaths, nearly 3,200 cases in past week