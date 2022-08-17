Forecast: Light winds persist today, breezy winds takeover tomorrow

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light east to southeast winds will linger through Wednesday night, with humid conditions continuing. Clouds and showers will favor windward areas, except over interior and leeward locations through the afternoon and evening hours where sea breezes form. A return of breezy easterly trade wind conditions is anticipated Thursday through the weekend.

South shore surf will remain small through Friday, a modest south swell is due over the weekend. Increasing trade winds on Thursday will build choppy surf along east facing shores from this weekend into early next week. Small, short-period north and northwest swells starting Thursday may provide a slight boost in surf along exposed north facing shores through this weekend.

