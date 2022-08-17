Tributes
CrimeStoppers: Jewelry thieves are targeting senior citizens in parking lots

Honolulu Police Department
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:09 PM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police and Honolulu CrimeStoppers are warning residents that thieves are luring senior citizens in with seemingly friendly encounters and then getting away with their expensive jewelry.

The thefts are centered in Pearl City and Waiaphu and involve “unknown Middle Eastern females,” police said.

Here are some of the recent reports:

  • A woman approached an elderly man to try to sell him jewelry and offered to hold his watch as he tried on rings. When he decided not to buy them, he put the watch and rings in a bag and said the rings were a gift. The victim later realized his watch had been stolen and replaced with a fake watch instead.
  • At the Pearl City Walmart, a woman sold a man a necklace and offered to help him put it on. He later realized that the necklace that he’d been wearing had been stolen.
  • And at the Pearl City Don Quijote, a woman asked a shopper if she could pray for her sick mother. After the encounter, the victim realized her gold necklace and pendant had been stolen.

CrimeStoppers has this message: “Please do not purchase any jewelry from strangers on the streets. Purchases should only be made through reputable dealers or stores. Do not let strangers place jewelry items on you.”

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

