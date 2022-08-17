City makes changes at shooting range after ricochet leaves car window broken

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A dangerous ricochet at the Koko Head Shooting Complex ended with a broken car window.

Firearms experts believe a high caliber bullet hit a dormant slug and lodged in the northern backstop, causing the ricochet.

In the wake of the incident, only 22 L-R caliber ammunition will now be allowed at the north-facing ranges.

Staff say it has a lower chance of ricocheting.

The temporary restriction will last until the back stop can be reinforced, which is expected to be complete in November.

