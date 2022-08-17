Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

City makes changes at shooting range after ricochet leaves car window broken

Hawaii is expanding monkeypox vaccination eligibility after reporting four additional cases.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 1:22 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A dangerous ricochet at the Koko Head Shooting Complex ended with a broken car window.

Firearms experts believe a high caliber bullet hit a dormant slug and lodged in the northern backstop, causing the ricochet.

In the wake of the incident, only 22 L-R caliber ammunition will now be allowed at the north-facing ranges.

Staff say it has a lower chance of ricocheting.

The temporary restriction will last until the back stop can be reinforced, which is expected to be complete in November.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Health Department inspectors ordered a Pearl City eatery to close immediately after...
State inspectors close Pearl City eatery with rodent infestation
Investigators said two male suspects took cash from the victim and attempted to take her...
Police turn up ‘conflicting information’ as they investigate alleged kidnapping attempt
It's at least the third time in a matter of weeks a locally-owned shop was intentionally set on...
Arson probe underway after another Honolulu business goes up in flames
Police say 43-year-old Oscar Kanoa was taken into custody Sunday afternoon in the Halawa area.
Suspect charged in brutal domestic abuse case
Investigators with the Attorney General's office raided the airport baseyard last year, leading...
After 4th state worker arrested, probe into theft at Honolulu airport’s baseyard broadens

Latest News

“The Points Guy” is releasing its sixth annual Best Airlines report.
Midday Newscast: Amid the summer travel chaos, new report reveals the ‘best airlines’
Keaka Paleka
Maui police: Suspect hit Massachusetts family’s SUV with chainsaw during bizarre encounter
Actor Rich Ting has a special connection to Hawaii. Not only was he on "Magnum, P.I.," but he...
PODCAST: ‘Magnum PI’ actor Rich Ting shares journey from UH law school to Hollywood
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m....
Wednesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'