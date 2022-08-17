Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Biden signs Inflation Reduction Act

Biden signs the Inflation Reduction Act
Biden signs the Inflation Reduction Act(DC Bureau)
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 2:38 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law Tuesday, August 16.

Biden said measure will allow spending on combating climate change and improving healthcare at the expense of increasing taxes on large corporations and drug manufacturers.

“The American people won, and the special interests lost,” the president said.

The $750 billion extends subsidies as part of the “Affordable Care Act,” reduces Medicare drug prices, and provides tax credits for clean energy items like solar panels.

The EPA said the act will go a long way in reducing the U.S. carbon footprint through measures like tax credits for solar panels.

(Michael Regan: Administrator, Environmental Protection Agency)

“This is good for the planet, it’s good for families, it’s good for global competitiveness,” EPA Administrator Michael Regan said. “This is a win, win, win.”

The new law will also provide Americans with tax credits for electric cars.

“It means lower costs for Americans in several ways, including for a transportation specific example, lower costs of electric vehicles,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said. “These are vehicles where you can save a lot of money, but only if you can afford to buy them in the first place. So we’ve been fighting to lower the price.”

But Republicans said the bill will cost consumers more money through tax increases. They also take issue with increasing the IRS budget by $80 billion.

(Rep. Michael Guest: (R) Mississippi)

“It creates an army of IRS agents and at a time when Americans, many of which are struggling to purchase gas. To put groceries and food on their table which will actually increase inflation, not decrease it,” Rep. Michael Guest, R-MS, said.

Most economists say the act will have virtually no effect on inflation in the next several years.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 43-year-old Oscar Kanoa was taken into custody Sunday afternoon in the Halawa area.
Suspect charged in brutal domestic abuse case
Investigators with the Attorney General's office raided the airport baseyard last year, leading...
After 4th state worker arrested, probe into theft at Honolulu airport’s baseyard broadens
According to the personal finance website Wallethub, Hawaii is the 40th best state to live in...
Lucky we live Hawaii? According to a new analysis, not so much
Shipman/Haena Beach (FILE)
Search ends for 14-year-old swept out to sea off Puna
Air Force 2 landed on Kauai Monday afternoon.
Vice President Kamala Harris lands on Kauai for vacation, sources say

Latest News

Gubernatorial candidate Josh Green, LG candidate Sylvia Luke discuss strategy for general...
Gubernatorial candidate Josh Green, LG candidate Sylvia Luke discuss strategy for general election
A line snaked around the front of the Velma McWayne Santos Community Center in Wailuku on...
Officials to change protocols after long lines, headaches at Maui’s only voter service center
Most Hawaii voters submitted their ballots ahead of Saturday’s primary election, but some are...
Slim margins trigger primary election recounts in 6 races
HNN
Procedures at in-person voting site causes headaches, confusion for some last-minute Maui voters
Recount underway at Hawaii State Senate Chambers
Slim margins trigger Hawaii primary election recounts in 6 races