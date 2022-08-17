Assault Weapons Ban of 2022 now in Senate’s hands

Tributes
In late July, the House sent the Assault Weapons Ban of 2022 to the Senate for a vote.
By Nicole Neuman
Aug. 17, 2022
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Before the end of the year, the Senate could vote on the Assault Weapons Ban of 2022 which proposes the right to keep and bear arms is not unlimited.

Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth is one of several lawmakers calling for tougher gun laws.

“They want to see more legislation to get these weapons of war off the streets of our cities, and I couldn’t agree with them more,” Sen. Duckworth.

As a leading voice in the Second Amendment community, Amanda Suffecool disagrees.

Her group, DC Project, advocates for firearms education not legislation.

“If somebody is going to break the law to perform a mass shooting there are already laws that are being broken,” said Suffecool.

Suffecool is calling for an expansion in mental health programs and for educators to receive violence response training.

In Detroit, Michigan which is about 50 minutes from the site of the 2021 deadly Oxford High mass shooting, resident Lafaye Jenkins says responsible gun ownership is key to saving lives.

“I know it’s a personal thing,” said Jenkins. “The thing about it is it needs to be checked into although it’s yours personally because we don’t want one person’s physical, mental, everything has to be intact. It’s not a toy.”

In order to make it to the president’s desk, the legislation needs at least 10 Republican votes to bypass the filibuster process.

President Biden calls a ban on certain semi-automatic guns “common sense.” As a senator, he passed the original ban in 1994.

