2 dogs dead after escaping Kauai Humane Society following bizarre break-in

PUHI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Staff at the Kauai Humane Society are trying to wrap their minds around a disturbing break-in over the weekend that left two dogs being boarded in their kennels dead.

Around 5 a.m. Sunday, an employee arrived at the shelter to find a total of 75 dogs running amok; 20 were located in the facility’s back parking lot and the remaining 55 were inside the building or hiding.

Workers soon discovered that someone broke in through a window and opened the kennels — an act officials say put the dogs in danger as they ate things they shouldn’t have and ran the risk of violent interactions.

“They clearly were trying to get to the animals or have the animals leave the shelter. For what reason I’m unsure of except for a malicious act,” Kauai Humane Society Executive Director Nicole Schafer Crane said.

The humane society said all but two dogs were accounted for.

Those two dogs unfortunately made their way beyond the gates, and were found on the main highway. Both dogs were apparently hit by a vehicle and dead on the road.

The two dogs killed were boarding at the shelter temporarily while the owners were on vacation.

Hawaii News Now spoke with the owners of the dogs killed, who didn’t want to go on camera. However, they said they were heartbroken to learn of what happened and they too hope the person responsible will come forward.

A motive for the break-in is unclear as Humane Society officials said nothing was taken.

It also comes at a time when the shelter is experiencing a high number of animal surrenders.

“The fact that there was no robbery involved is quite bizarre for us,” Schafer Crane said. “We’re a small community organization. We don’t have anything that’s really very valuable when we talk financial value.

“Obviously, we think our animals are invaluable, but when it comes to actually something you could profit off of, we don’t really have those sort of materials.”

A basic security system is in place at the facility, but it doesn’t include cameras and only covers select parts of the building. The break-in did not trigger the system.

“We’re still a little bit on edge and were still on high alert, which is good. We need to be,” Schafer Crane added.

“I think everyone went through the whole realm of feeling like a victim, going through the trauma, being angry, being sad — and we’re just sort of leveling off now with our emotions.”

She continued, “But we’re still upset and we still want to make sure that we can do what’s best for our animals and they all get the justice they deserve.”

The humane society is now accepting donations to beef up their security system.

An overnight patrol guard has also been hired for the time being.

There is a $20,000 reward being offered for tips leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or suspects responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call KPD’s non-emergency line at 808-241-1711.

