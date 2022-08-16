Vice President Kamala Harris lands on Kauai for vacation, sources say

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Vice President Kamala Harris is making an unannounced trip to Kauai.

Sources tell HNN that Air Force 2 touched down Monday afternoon at the Lihue Airport.

Details on her trip were not publicly announced, though sources say she will be on vacation for more than a week.

State officials have not released details on road closures, though residents can expect temporary closures when the motorcade is on the move. Sources say she is staying on the island’s north shore at an undisclosed location.

