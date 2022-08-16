Tributes
Police investigating after 2 suspects allegedly try to kidnap 12-year-old girl in Ewa Beach

Your top local stories for Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a possible kidnapping of a 12-year-old girl in Ewa Beach.

Authorities said the incident happened at around 2:15 p.m. on Friday.

Investigators said two male suspects took cash from the victim and attempted to take her against her will. The 12-year-old also told police she was touched sexually.

So far, no arrests have been made and no additional information about the suspects was made available.

This story will be updated.

