PHOTOS: Meet some of Hawaii Wildlife Center’s (very adorable) patients

By Jim Mendoza
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:14 PM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Wildlife Center on Hawaii Island is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

They’ve saved thousands of animals over the years, many of them endangered.

At this Hawaii Island hospital, many of the patients are endangered

And they sent along some photos of some of their recent patients.

If you find a downed bird or bat that needs medical needs care, call the Hawaii Wildlife Center at (808) 884-5000.

PHOTO GALLERY:
Caption

