Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Officials remind public to stay back as new monk seal born on Oahu’s North Shore

A new monk seal pup was born on Oahu's north shore.
A new monk seal pup was born on Oahu's north shore.(HMAR)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:59 AM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s a new monk seal on Oahu’s North Shore!

NOAA said R016 — also known as “Right Spot” — gave birth to a pup on Aug 3. The baby monk seal will be known for now as PO9.

Officials said this is Right Spot’s 14th pup, and the first she’s had on Oahu.

Marine officials said she typically gives birth on Molokai because Hawaiian monk seals usually return to the beach they were born at to give birth.

NOAA reminds the public that marine mammals are charismatic, and while you may be tempted to get a closer look, it’s important to give these animals plenty of space. Officials advise using the zoom on your camera.

Officials also recommend 150 feet of distance between mom and pup pairs to ensure that the animals are not disturbed. The public is also asked to stay behind any ropes or fencing that has been set up and to follow posted signage. 

If you ever see a Hawaiian monk seal, officials urge the public to call the NOAA Marine Wildlife Hotline at 888-256-9840.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 43-year-old Oscar Kanoa was taken into custody Sunday afternoon in the Halawa area.
Woman fighting for her life after brutal domestic abuse case
Investigators with the Attorney General's office raided the airport baseyard last year, leading...
After 4th state worker arrested, probe into theft at Honolulu airport’s baseyard broadens
According to the personal finance website Wallethub, Hawaii is the 40th best state to live in...
Lucky we live Hawaii? According to a new analysis, not so much
Shipman/Haena Beach (FILE)
Search ends for 14-year-old swept out to sea off Puna
Air Force 2 landed on Kauai Monday afternoon.
Vice President Kamala Harris lands on Kauai for vacation, sources say

Latest News

Investigators said two male suspects took cash from the victim and attempted to take her...
HPD investigating after 2 suspects allegedly try to kidnap 12-year-old girl
Authorities said the incident happened on Monday at around 6:45 p.m. in the Hawaiian Paradise...
Police: Hawaii woman dies after being pinned by own car
The 32-year-old man charged with assault and interference with a flight crew after allegedly...
Man sentenced for unprovoked attack on Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant
Dana Ireland
Judge unseals documents in 1991 Dana Ireland murder case amid exoneration fight