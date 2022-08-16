Officials remind public to stay back as new monk seal born on Oahu’s North Shore

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s a new monk seal on Oahu’s North Shore!

NOAA said R016 — also known as “Right Spot” — gave birth to a pup on Aug 3. The baby monk seal will be known for now as PO9.

Officials said this is Right Spot’s 14th pup, and the first she’s had on Oahu.

Marine officials said she typically gives birth on Molokai because Hawaiian monk seals usually return to the beach they were born at to give birth.

NOAA reminds the public that marine mammals are charismatic, and while you may be tempted to get a closer look, it’s important to give these animals plenty of space. Officials advise using the zoom on your camera.

Officials also recommend 150 feet of distance between mom and pup pairs to ensure that the animals are not disturbed. The public is also asked to stay behind any ropes or fencing that has been set up and to follow posted signage.

If you ever see a Hawaiian monk seal, officials urge the public to call the NOAA Marine Wildlife Hotline at 888-256-9840.

