Murder case opened after man’s body found at Maui beach volleyball court

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police are investigating a murder after a man’s body was found at a beach volleyball court in Kihei.

The victim has been identified as 49-year-old John Picanco.

Police said Picanco’s body was found last week Wednesday at Kamaole Beach Park I.

Officials initially classified the case as an unattended death, but autopsy results revealed the victim died under suspicious circumstances.

Anyone with further information is asked to call (808) 875-5411 or Crime Stoppers at (808) 242-6966.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.