Man dies from injuries after being punched by Wendy’s employee in Arizona, police say

The argument was over a food order.
By Alexis Cortez and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 8:58 AM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. (3TV/CBS5/Gray News) – A man who was punched by a Wendy’s employee in Arizona last month has died from his injuries, according to police.

Now, the Wendy’s employee accused of assaulting the 67-year-old man, Antoine Kendrick, 35, faces second-degree murder charges.

Kendrick was working the register on July 26 and took the man’s order. Police say the man complained about his order and things turned violent.

Surveillance video obtained by AZ Family shows the man hunched over, licking his Frosty when Kendrick comes out from behind the counter.

Kendrick comes up next to the unsuspecting man and immediately throws a punch, hitting the customer in the head, police said.

The man fell and hit his head on the floor.

Officers said he was knocked unconscious and flown to the hospital with critical injuries.

The man died nearly three weeks after the assault.

Surveillance video caught the moment a Wendy's employee punched a 67-year-old customer in Prescott Valley.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

