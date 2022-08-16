Tributes
Man sentenced for unprovoked attack on Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant

The 32-year-old man charged with assault and interference with a flight crew after allegedly...
The 32-year-old man charged with assault and interference with a flight crew after allegedly punching a Hawaiian Air flight attendant will spend the weekend in the Honolulu Federal Detention Center after missing his initial court appearance Friday morning.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:15 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A judge on Monday sentenced a Molokai man to serve two years of supervised release, minus time served, for assaulting a Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant.

Authorities said Steven Sloan Jr. attacked the flight attendant last September on a flight from Honolulu to Hilo.

Prosecutors: Man accused of punching flight attendant is a danger to the public

The airline said the attack was unprovoked and happened while the flight attendant was collecting trash.

In addition to his sentence, Sloan must also pay nearly $6,400 in restitution to Hawaiian Air.

