Man sentenced for unprovoked attack on Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A judge on Monday sentenced a Molokai man to serve two years of supervised release, minus time served, for assaulting a Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant.

Authorities said Steven Sloan Jr. attacked the flight attendant last September on a flight from Honolulu to Hilo.

The airline said the attack was unprovoked and happened while the flight attendant was collecting trash.

In addition to his sentence, Sloan must also pay nearly $6,400 in restitution to Hawaiian Air.

