Couple accused of stealing service dog, SUV from Hilo mall parking lot
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilo couple is accused of stealing a service dog and a Honda CR-V from the parking lot of a shopping mall, Hawaii County prosecutors said.
The incident happened on Saturday at the Prince Kuhio Plaza parking lot.
Authorities arrested and charged 20-year-old Kuuhauoliakaleinani Giminiz-Brzezowski with two counts of second-degree theft and one count of first-degree theft.
His bail has been set at $9,000.
Alisha Whitney, 31, has also been charged with first-degree accomplice to theft, second-degree accomplice to theft and unauthorized possession of confidential personal information.
Whitney’s bail is set at $45,000.
Both Giminiz-Brzezowski and Whitney are set to make their initial court appearances on Tuesday.
Anyone with any further information should call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.
