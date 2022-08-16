Couple accused of stealing service dog, SUV from Hilo mall parking lot

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilo couple is accused of stealing a service dog and a Honda CR-V from the parking lot of a shopping mall, Hawaii County prosecutors said.

The incident happened on Saturday at the Prince Kuhio Plaza parking lot.

Authorities arrested and charged 20-year-old Kuuhauoliakaleinani Giminiz-Brzezowski with two counts of second-degree theft and one count of first-degree theft.

His bail has been set at $9,000.

Alisha Whitney, 31, has also been charged with first-degree accomplice to theft, second-degree accomplice to theft and unauthorized possession of confidential personal information.

Whitney’s bail is set at $45,000.

Both Giminiz-Brzezowski and Whitney are set to make their initial court appearances on Tuesday.

Anyone with any further information should call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

This story will be updated.

