Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Couple accused of stealing service dog, SUV from Hilo mall parking lot

Kuuhauoliakaleinani Giminiz-Brzezowski (left), Alisha Whitney (right)
Kuuhauoliakaleinani Giminiz-Brzezowski (left), Alisha Whitney (right)(County of Hawaii)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:38 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilo couple is accused of stealing a service dog and a Honda CR-V from the parking lot of a shopping mall, Hawaii County prosecutors said.

The incident happened on Saturday at the Prince Kuhio Plaza parking lot.

Authorities arrested and charged 20-year-old Kuuhauoliakaleinani Giminiz-Brzezowski with two counts of second-degree theft and one count of first-degree theft.

His bail has been set at $9,000.

Alisha Whitney, 31, has also been charged with first-degree accomplice to theft, second-degree accomplice to theft and unauthorized possession of confidential personal information.

Whitney’s bail is set at $45,000.

Both Giminiz-Brzezowski and Whitney are set to make their initial court appearances on Tuesday.

Anyone with any further information should call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 43-year-old Oscar Kanoa was taken into custody Sunday afternoon in the Halawa area.
Woman fighting for her life after brutal domestic abuse case
Investigators with the Attorney General's office raided the airport baseyard last year, leading...
After 4th state worker arrested, probe into theft at Honolulu airport’s baseyard broadens
According to the personal finance website Wallethub, Hawaii is the 40th best state to live in...
Lucky we live Hawaii? According to a new analysis, not so much
Shipman/Haena Beach (FILE)
Search ends for 14-year-old swept out to sea off Puna
Air Force 2 landed on Kauai Monday afternoon.
Vice President Kamala Harris lands on Kauai for vacation, sources say

Latest News

FILE
Hawaii expands monkeypox vaccination eligibility as 4 additional cases are reported
A new monk seal pup was born on Oahu's north shore.
Officials remind public to stay back as new monk seal born on Oahu’s North Shore
The 32-year-old man charged with assault and interference with a flight crew after allegedly...
Man sentenced for unprovoked attack on Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant
Authorities said the incident happened on Monday at around 6:45 p.m. in the Hawaiian Paradise...
Police: Hawaii woman dies after being pinned by own car