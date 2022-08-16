Tributes
Police: Hawaii woman dies after being pinned by own car

By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:23 AM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police said a woman has died after apparently being pinned by her own vehicle.

Authorities said the incident happened on Monday at around 6:45 p.m. in the Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision in Keaau.

Witnesses told police the woman was standing between her vehicle, a Chevy Malibu, and the gate post of her home. Officials said she appeared to have been pinned and was found unresponsive.

Police said the woman was transported to Hilo Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.

Her identity is being withheld until next of kin is located and notified. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

At this time, police believe foul play is not suspected. An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

This story may be updated.

