Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Girl Scouts roll out a new cookie flavor

The Girl Scouts announced their latest cookie: Raspberry Rally.
The Girl Scouts announced their latest cookie: Raspberry Rally.(Girl Scouts via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 8:28 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Girl Scouts revealed the latest cookie in their lineup, the Raspberry Rally.

Raspberry Rally is described as a sister cookie to Thin Mints.

The cookie infused with raspberry flavor of mint and dipped in the same chocolate coating.

The Girl Scouts announced their latest cookie: Raspberry Rally.
The Girl Scouts announced their latest cookie: Raspberry Rally.(Girl Scouts via CNN Newsource)

Raspberry Rally will be the first Girl Scout cookie available only for online purchases and delivery directly to homes.

A local Girl Scout will place the order for you online. The group said the goal is to help them build e-commerce skills.

The new cookies will be available during the 2023 cookie season, which runs from January to April.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 43-year-old Oscar Kanoa was taken into custody Sunday afternoon in the Halawa area.
Woman fighting for her life after brutal domestic abuse case
Investigators with the Attorney General's office raided the airport baseyard last year, leading...
After 4th state worker arrested, probe into theft at Honolulu airport’s baseyard broadens
Shipman/Haena Beach (FILE)
Search ends for 14-year-old swept out to sea off Puna
According to the personal finance website Wallethub, Hawaii is the 40th best state to live in...
Lucky we live Hawaii? According to a new analysis, not so much
Air Force 2 landed on Kauai Monday afternoon.
Vice President Kamala Harris lands on Kauai for vacation, sources say

Latest News

Deputies say they arrested a 12-year-old boy after he stole his family's vehicle and led them...
12-year-old steals minivan, leads deputies on high-speed chase, authorities say
Police said the 6-year-old entered the roadway, fell to the ground and was run over by a U-Haul...
6-year-old riding bike killed in hit-and-run, police say
Biden discusses his late son Beau Biden before signing the veterans "burn pits" health care...
LIVE: Biden to sign massive climate and health care legislation
Dana Ireland
Judge unseals documents in 1991 Dana Ireland murder case amid exoneration fight
401(k)
New survey shows most Americans not saving enough for retirement