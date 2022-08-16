Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers linger into Wednesday

Your top local stories for Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:49 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A hybrid wind pattern continues with lighter background trade winds over windward zones and sea breezes over leeward sections of each island during the day.

This lighter and more variable wind pattern with island interior clouds will last into Wednesday.

Clouds and a few showers will tend to favor afternoons along convergence areas between the trade winds and sea breezes over leeward and island interior sections. Brief showers are also possible in this hybrid wind pattern over windward zones in the overnight to early morning hours.

Trade winds will strengthen from Wednesday night onward into the moderate to locally breezy range from Thursday through early next week.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

Surf along south facing shores will remain small through the rest of the week.

An upward trend along south facing shores begins this weekend. Surf along east facing shores will remain small.

A return of choppy/short- period surf is expected by the end of the week as the trades return.

Small, surf along north facing shores will trend down to near flat summertime conditions through Wednesday.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, April 7, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, April 7, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise at 5:00 a.m. - VOD - clipped version
Hawaii News Now Sunrise at 5:00 a.m. - VOD - clipped version
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, April, 11, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, April, 11, 2022

Most Read

Police say 43-year-old Oscar Kanoa was taken into custody Sunday afternoon in the Halawa area.
Woman fighting for her life after brutal domestic abuse case
Shipman/Haena Beach (FILE)
Search ends for 14-year-old swept out to sea off Puna
Investigators with the Attorney General's office raided the airport baseyard last year, leading...
After 4th state worker arrested, probe into theft at Honolulu airport’s baseyard broadens
According to the personal finance website Wallethub, Hawaii is the 40th best state to live in...
Lucky we live Hawaii? According to a new analysis, not so much
Republican gubernatorial candidate BJ Penn.
Midday Newscast: B.J. Penn delivers message to supporters following primary loss

Latest News

Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers to linger through Wednesday
Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers linger into Wednesday
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Light winds the next couple of days
Trade winds begin to back down
Hawaii News Now - Weather - Jen Robbins
Monday's Forecast
Forecast: Light winds to persist through Wednesday