Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers linger into Wednesday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A hybrid wind pattern continues with lighter background trade winds over windward zones and sea breezes over leeward sections of each island during the day.

This lighter and more variable wind pattern with island interior clouds will last into Wednesday.

Clouds and a few showers will tend to favor afternoons along convergence areas between the trade winds and sea breezes over leeward and island interior sections. Brief showers are also possible in this hybrid wind pattern over windward zones in the overnight to early morning hours.

Trade winds will strengthen from Wednesday night onward into the moderate to locally breezy range from Thursday through early next week.

Surf along south facing shores will remain small through the rest of the week.

An upward trend along south facing shores begins this weekend. Surf along east facing shores will remain small.

A return of choppy/short- period surf is expected by the end of the week as the trades return.

Small, surf along north facing shores will trend down to near flat summertime conditions through Wednesday.

