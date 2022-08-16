Tributes
Authorities renew call for information in deadly hit-and-run along H-2 Freeway

The accident happened just prior to the Ka Uka Blvd. off ramp.(Hawaii News Now (custom credit) | Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:14 PM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are still searching for information that may lead to the arrest of a driver who killed a woman along the H-2 Freeway earlier this month.

The victim’s body was found Aug. 6 near the Ka Uka Boulevard offramp. Authorities said the incident occurred around 4:15 a.m.

Police said the woman was walking alongside the freeway when she stepped into the lanes of traffic and was struck the unknown driver. The motorist fled and the female pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said.

Authorities are searching for the driver of a metallic gray colored, 2011-2016 Honda Civic with front end damage. They would like to question the person behind the wheel.

It is unknown if either speed, drugs, or alcohol were contributing factors.

It marked the 27th traffic fatality on Oahu this year compares to 28 at the same time last year.

Anyone with information is asked to call HPD Traffic Division at (808) 723-3413. CrimeStoppers can also be reached at 955-8300.

