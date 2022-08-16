Tributes
7 child sex trafficking victims located in Hawaii as part of nationwide crackdown

Your top local stories for Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:18 AM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A federal crackdown on human trafficking has resulted in the discovery of hundreds of victims across the country in August.

Among those located were seven child sex trafficking victims in Hawaii, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the local numbers.

It was part of “Operation Cross Country,” a coordinated effort among the FBI, local and state police, and social service agencies.

FBI recovers more than 200 trafficking victims, including 84 kids

In all, law enforcement located 84 child victims of sex trafficking across the country, who averaged in age of 15.5 years old. Authorities said the youngest victim discovered was just 11 years old.

Officials said two alleged traffickers of the victims found in Hawaii were among the 85 suspects arrested as part of the operation.

The suspects face child sexual exploitation and human trafficking charges.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

