Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown enrolled at Purdue University

Millie Bobbie Brown, center, is shown in a shot from 'Stranger Things,' which takes place in...
Millie Bobbie Brown, center, is shown in a shot from 'Stranger Things,' which takes place in Indiana and makes reference to Purdue and other Hoosier universities.(Netflix)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:12 AM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – “Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown is a Purdue Boilermaker.

According to a new interview with Allure magazine, Brown is an online college student at Purdue University.

The 18-year-old is studying the field of human services, which includes human development and family studies.

Ironically, the Netflix TV series she stars in takes place in Indiana and makes reference to Purdue and other Hoosier universities.

In season three, a Purdue T-shirt that appeared in an episode of the show went viral and became a top seller online.

Balancing her online studies, the British actress’ next movie is called “The Electronic State,” which begins production in Atlanta this fall.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lt. Gov. Josh Green has secured the Democratic nomination for governor.
Green pledges to ‘lead Hawaii forward’ after decisive primary win in Democratic race for governor
Waianae Boat Harbor
19-year-old allegedly tied to deadly December shooting arrested; bail set at $1M
A crowded field of Democratic contenders are running for lieutenant governor.
After a tough primary fight, Sylvia Luke wins Democratic race for lieutenant governor
Former Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona won the Republican primary for governor on Saturday, securing his...
Saying he’ll offer voters a choice in November, Aiona celebrates GOP primary win for governor
Richard Bissen will face incumbent Mike Victorino in general election in the race for Maui mayor.
In race for Maui mayor, Bissen to face incumbent Victorino in general election

Latest News

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta that is...
Judge: Sen. Graham must testify in Georgia election probe
An updated version of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine that aims to protect against the original...
British regulator 1st to OK Moderna’s updated COVID-19 booster
A religious icon is seen from the window of a church which was destroyed after Russian attack...
Russian shells slam into eastern Ukraine, killing 3 people
Forecast: Light winds to persist through Wednesday
Forecast: Light winds to persist through Wednesday