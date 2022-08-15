Tributes
Search ends for 14-year-old boy who went missing after being swept out to sea off Puna

A tropical storm lashed out on parts of Japan, bringing heavy rain and powerful winds.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:10 AM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rescue crews have ended their search for a 14-year-old boy who went missing after being swept out to sea off a Puna beach last week.

The search began Thursday afternoon after the 14-year-old, his 16-year-old brother, their father and another adult were swimming in waters off Shipman or Haena Beach when they were swept out by the current and high surf, officials said.

Investigators said the two adults and the 16-year-old were rescued from the water by helicopter.

Teen dies, 14-year-old brother missing after they were swept out to sea off Puna

Emergency medics said they immediately began CPR on the 16-year-old, as they began transporting him to the Hilo Medical Center. Life-saving measures, however, were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead.

Police said an autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

Meanwhile, crews continued to search for the 14-year-old boy in the water and by air. However, crews suspended their search Sunday night.

Family have set up a GoFundMe page for the two boys.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

