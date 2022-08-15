Tributes
Police arrest attempted murder suspect accused of attacking woman in Waianae

Your top local stories for Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:07 AM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said they have arrested a man accused of attempted murder on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said 43-year-old Oscar Kanoa was taken into custody for allegedly attacking a woman in Waianae on Friday just past 9 p.m.

Police said the victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.

Officers said they later located Kanoa in the Halawa area at around 2 p.m. on Sunday

Charges are being sought with the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney’s office.

This story will be updated.

