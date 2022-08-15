Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Pfizer CEO tests positive for COVID-19

Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, said that he started taking Pfizer’s Paxlovid pill treatment, and...
Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, said that he started taking Pfizer’s Paxlovid pill treatment, and he’s staying in isolation while he recovers.(World Economic Forum / CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:22 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The top executive at Pfizer, a leading producer of COVID-19 vaccines, has tested positive for the virus and says he is experiencing very mild symptoms.

Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla said that he started taking Pfizer’s Paxlovid pill treatment, and he’s staying in isolation while he recovers.

Bourla said Monday in a brief statement from the drugmaker that he has received four shots of Comirnaty, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by both Pfizer and German drugmaker BioNTech, and he is confident that he will recover quickly.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lt. Gov. Josh Green has secured the Democratic nomination for governor.
Green pledges to ‘lead Hawaii forward’ after decisive primary win in Democratic race for governor
Waianae Boat Harbor
19-year-old allegedly tied to deadly December shooting arrested; bail set at $1M
A crowded field of Democratic contenders are running for lieutenant governor.
After a tough primary fight, Sylvia Luke wins Democratic race for lieutenant governor
Former Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona won the Republican primary for governor on Saturday, securing his...
Saying he’ll offer voters a choice in November, Aiona celebrates GOP primary win for governor
Richard Bissen will face incumbent Mike Victorino in general election in the race for Maui mayor.
In race for Maui mayor, Bissen to face incumbent Victorino in general election

Latest News

FILE - Visitors view the dramatic bend in the Colorado River at the popular Horseshoe Bend in...
Drought-stricken states in West face deadline to cut water use
FILE - R Kelly, 55, goes into Chicago federal court Monday already sentenced by a New York...
R Kelly jury selection underway for trial-fixing allegations
A man fled deputies in a slow-moving excavator while authorities followed on foot.
Man flees from deputies in excavator, leading them on slow-speed chase
Man flees from deputies in excavator, leading them on slow-speed chase