Get ready for more cars on the road as thousands of students head back to campus

By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:01 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Roads are about to get more crowded as roughly 50,000 college and private school students are heading back to campus on Monday.

State and city officials expressed the importance of drivers planning ahead for more cars on the road.

“After two years of the pandemic, we’ve gotten a little complacent with the traffic. But traffic is definitely back now. And it’s going to be back in force when the university goes back in,” said Roger Morton, director of the city’s Department of Transportation Services.

At the University of Hawaii at Manoa alone, traffic delays are expected as nearly 3,500 students are moving into their dorms starting Monday morning.

School officials said traffic will likely be backed up on Dole Street and University Avenue along with the University Avenue off-ramps of the H-1 Freeway. The university said most students will move in Tuesday and Friday between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“It’s a tough time for everybody to get through. We hope that everybody stays patient going through this period,” said Ed Sniffen, deputy director for Highways for the state Department of Transportation.

“Plan ahead as much as possible, take care of your vehicle to make sure there’s no break downs, take care of yourselves on the highway to make sure we keep everybody safe.”

To alleviate congestion on the roadways, the city is implementing free fares on TheBus beginning on Monday. The program will last through Friday in effort to increase ridership and encourage the use of HOLO cards.

Grab your HOLO card! Free bus rides are coming to Oahu

Officials said heavy traffic during this time of year is often related to commuting for school.

The city and state encourage the public to use ride sharing alternatives or even working from home to alleviate traffic.

