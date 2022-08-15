Forecast: Light winds to persist through Wednesday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expect light to moderate trade winds across the region. A hybrid wind pattern will develop on Monday and Tuesday with leeward sea breezes and lighter easterly trade winds lingering over windward areas. Brief showers are also possible in this hybrid wind pattern over windward zones in the overnight to early morning hours.Strengthening trade winds due from Wednesday onward.

Look for an upward trend along south facing shores beginning next weekend. Until then, expect small conditions to persist. Surf along east facing shores will remain small through the first half of the week , a return of choppy/short-period surf is expected by the end of the week. Surf along north facing shores will trend up slightly late tonight into Monday.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.