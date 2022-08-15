Elderly man hospitalized with critical injuries following Kaneohe house fire

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A house fire early Saturday morning left an elderly man critically injured on Oahu’s windward side.

According to EMS officials, the 72-year-old man was burned and hospitalized for further care.

HFD officials said they were called out just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday. They were dispatched to a home along Pulama Road.

Six units were sent to the scene, but while en route, the caller reported the fire was already extinguished. They proceeded to the home to find the fire had already been put out.

The extent of damage to the home was unclear. The cause is also not known.

