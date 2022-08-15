Tributes
Democratic nominees share message of unity after brutal primary

Hawaii’s next governor will take office at a pivotal time in the state’s history.
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 7:05 PM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This morning, political candidates emerged from the brutal primaries, some victorious and some not.

Both major political parties say now’s the time to come together.

“Put your hand on someone near you. Some Democrat near you. And please just stay with me I don’t hate you I will learn to love you,” joked Lt. Gov. Josh Green, who was elected to be the Democratic Party’s nominee for Governor.

He addressed members of his party during a Unity Breakfast this morning.

“I was thinking the entire time when I was in the forum debates, and I was like, wow, you know, what, if I wasn’t running, I would vote for him or her. Because with the things that they were saying, they just touched people, and they were giving us human stories,” said former state representative Sylvia Luke, who won her primary race for Lieutenant Governor.

The light-hearted tone was in sharp contrast to the mudslinging, name-calling and attack ads that characterized the Governor and Lieutenant Governor races. Voters saw messages of discord that political analysts say may have turned off voters.

Going forward -- a different message focusing on the general election.

“To set aside differences, and to reaffirm the fact that we’re all Democrats and we we share a common vision idea for the future, and that we work together,” said Dennis Jung, Democratic Party of Hawaii chair.

“We’re on the same team, we have a common challenge, and that is that we want to end the grip that the Democrat Party has here in Hawaii. We want to fight for it. And we’re going to do that,” said Hawaii Republican Party chair Lynn Finnegan.

Republican Party members touted their unity throughout the primaries, not just after.

“We were better,” said the GOP party’s nominee for Governor Duke Aiona, who beat BJ Penn and Heidi Tsuneyoshi in the primary. “The reason we were better is because we didn’t get down to what they did.”

Now calls to action from the GOP nominees for Governor and Lieutenant Governor.

“We all shared the same frustration. We share the same, you know, challenges that everybody else did,” he said.

“The Republican front is united. As far as getting that message out there. I think that we do have a message that will resonate with the people,” said Seaula Junior Tupa’i, Republican Nominee for Lieutenant Governor.

