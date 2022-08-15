Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Crews put out Kahului brush fire that got dangerously close to a supermarket

Fire crews battled the flames in Kahului Sunday.
Fire crews battled the flames in Kahului Sunday.(MFD)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 5:05 PM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A brush fire on Maui Sunday was fueled by dry brush and strong winds, according to fire officials.

Crews were called out around 12:30 p.m. to the Safeway along Ho’okele Street and Pulehu Road.

They found the flames quickly spreading through dry brush. It burned about nine acres before firefighters got it under control.

The flames were fully out by 3:45 p.m. there were no injuries reported and no damage to nearby structures.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lt. Gov. Josh Green has secured the Democratic nomination for governor.
Green pledges to ‘lead Hawaii forward’ after decisive primary win in Democratic race for governor
Last November, Violette Beatte who is now 7-years-old was walking home from the bus stop with...
Hawaii Island family stuck in insurance payout battle a year after brutal dog attack on child
Former Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona won the Republican primary for governor on Saturday, securing his...
Saying he’ll offer voters a choice in November, Aiona celebrates GOP primary win for governor
A crowded field of Democratic contenders are running for lieutenant governor.
After a tough primary fight, Sylvia Luke wins Democratic race for lieutenant governor
Most Hawaii voters submitted their ballots ahead of Saturday’s primary election, but some are...
Polls close statewide, but long lines on Maui delay election results

Latest News

Authorities estimate a blaze on Hawaii Island has burned more than 25,000 acres.
Hawaii Island wildfire grows to 16,800 acres in size; just 65% contained
Bird's eye view of Honolulu
Hawaii has over 850K registered voters... but barely 40% of them actually voted
Hawaii’s voter turnout was less impressive than years past, according to the numbers.
Hawaii has over 850K registered voters... but barely 40% of them actually voted
Green pledges to ‘lead Hawaii forward’ after decisive primary win in Democratic race for governor
Green pledges to ‘lead Hawaii forward’ after decisive primary win in Democratic race for governor