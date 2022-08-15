Crews put out Kahului brush fire that got dangerously close to a supermarket

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A brush fire on Maui Sunday was fueled by dry brush and strong winds, according to fire officials.

Crews were called out around 12:30 p.m. to the Safeway along Ho’okele Street and Pulehu Road.

They found the flames quickly spreading through dry brush. It burned about nine acres before firefighters got it under control.

The flames were fully out by 3:45 p.m. there were no injuries reported and no damage to nearby structures.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.