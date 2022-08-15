Tributes
1 killed, several injured in house explosion in Missouri

Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker confirms at least one person was killed in the blast.
By Marsha Heller and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 7:51 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WYATT, Mo. (KFVS/Gray News) - Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt to a report of a house explosion on Monday morning.

Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker confirmed at least one person was killed in the blast.

Parker said the victim passed away at a Cape Girardeau hospital.

Their identity has not been released. Parker said his office is in the process of notifying family, KFVS reported.

According to the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office, 10 people were injured in the explosion.

Charleston Department of Public Safety Chief Robert Hearnes said the injured include adults and children as young as 6 months old.

Hearnes said the house exploded around 7 a.m. and a second home caught on fire.

At least three ambulance districts, Charleston firefighters and ambulance and other first responders in Mississippi and Scott counties responded to the scene.

Hearnes said the explosion might have been caused by a faulty water heater. The State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.

Copyright 2022 KFVS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

