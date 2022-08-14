Waving signs and making calls: Candidates make final push for primary election votes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - While much of Hawaii’s campaigning has shifted to online and mail, the political tradition of sign-waving was alive and well Saturday.

Volunteers made a final push on primary election day ― especially those involved in the hotly-contested Democratic primary for lieutenant governor.

“Every vote absolutely counts. So that’s why we’re out here this morning in full force, waving signs,” said Kawehi Apo, a volunteer for Keith Amemiya’s campaign for lieutenant governor.

“We’ve been using social media to make sure that everybody knows to use the drop box locations or they can come and vote in person.”

The candidates also lined the streets to wave signs.

“We were able to engage so many people in the community. So I feel really good. I feel really positive. And, you know, we were able to run a really strong campaign,” said Sylvia Luke, who is running for lieutenant governor.

Her opponent Keith Amemiya said, “The day has arrived. We’ve worked hard. We’ve campaigned across the state, we’ve got our message across. I’ve gotten a lot of support from my volunteers and the community at large.”

In the governor’s race, Lt. Gov. Josh Green waved signs Downtown.

“I’ve worked with a team that’s prepared me to be governor,” Green said. “So going through COVID, dealing with the crisis, helped a lot. That was on the job training for the governorship.”

Meanwhile, Republican gubernatorial candidate James “Duke” Aiona was part of a convoy of supporters who drove from Waianae to east Honolulu. He says many of his supporters are looking for change.

“People are frustrated with the lockdowns we had,” said Aiona. “People lost their jobs or were mandated to do things that they just didn’t want to do.”

