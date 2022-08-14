Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Tennessee police dispel rumors of active serial killer after posts spread on social media

Fake social media post about a serial killer in Mount Juliet.(Photo courtesy of Mount Juliet...
Fake social media post about a serial killer in Mount Juliet.(Photo courtesy of Mount Juliet Police Department)(Mount Juliet Police Department)
By Danica Sauter and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 7:57 AM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Police in Tennessee have spoken out against social media posts claiming a serial killer was active in a Nashville suburb.

A post which claimed a serial killer or abductor was operating in Mount Joliet, a suburb of Nashville, made the rounds on some local Facebook pages and groups.

“There’s a serial killer or abductor who is currently hunting in Mount Juliet, my friend was almost taken by him,” the post reads. “He drives a truck with LED lights and hits cars of women alone, and once they pull over, he takes them. Multiple disappearances. If you are in the area and you are hit by a truck with LED lights, keep driving and call the cops. Stay safe.”

The Mount Joliet Police Department posted a message on social media responding to the claims, saying the claims were false.

They also said similar posts have been made nationwide targeting different city names.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lt. Gov. Josh Green has secured the Democratic nomination for governor.
Green thanks supporters after decisive primary election win in Democratic race for governor
Last November, Violette Beatte who is now 7-years-old was walking home from the bus stop with...
Hawaii Island family stuck in insurance payout battle a year after brutal dog attack on child
Former Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona won the Republican primary for governor on Saturday, securing his...
Pledging to offer voters a choice, Aiona celebrates GOP primary win for governor
A crowded field of Democratic contenders are running for lieutenant governor.
After a tough primary fight, Sylvia Luke wins Democratic race for lieutenant governor
Most Hawaii voters submitted their ballots ahead of Saturday’s primary election, but some are...
Polls close statewide, but long lines on Maui delay election results

Latest News

Lt. Gov. Josh Green has secured the Democratic nomination for governor.
Green pledges to ‘lead Hawaii forward’ after decisive primary win in Democratic race for governor
Paramedics on motorbikes who responded to a shooting attack that wounded several Israelis near...
Palestinian gunman wounds 8 in late-night Jerusalem shooting
A religious icon is seen from the window of a church which was destroyed after Russian attack...
Ship carrying grain for hungry Ethiopia leaves Ukraine
Justin Glen Boswell has been charged with murder after police say he killed a man who was...
Police: Hitchhiker stabs, kills man who picked him up at a Taco Bell
The bar was holding a fundraiser for those touched by an Aug. 5 blaze that killed seven adults...
1 dead, 17 hurt in crash outside Pennsylvania bar