Schatz, Case expected to sail through to general election

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two members of Hawaii’s congressional delegation are on the ballot this year, and both are expected to sail through to the general election.

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, is seeking another six-year term.

His opponent in the Democratic primary election is 72-year-old Steve Tataii, an independent conflict resolution resolution consultant. Tataii also ran for Hawaii’s 1st Congressional District back in 2016.

And on the Republican side, longtime state Rep. Bob McDermott is running for Schatz’s seat.

He previously said one of the main reasons for running was that he wanted a complete shutdown of the military’s Red Hill facility within a year and that the current congressional delegation was “satisfied” that the Navy was complying with the state Department of Health’s order to suspend operations and drain the tanks.

McDermott’s chances of winning, however, appear slim given Hawaii’s long history of voting for Democrats.

Back in 2012, then-Gov. Neil Abercrombie named Schatz to fill the late U.S. Sen. Daniel Inouye’s spot — despite Inouye’s wish to have Abercrombie name Colleen Hanabusa as his replacement.

Then, in a special election in 2014, Schatz won narrowly over Colleen Hanabusa to finish out the final two years of Inouye’s term. Schatz has since remained on the delegation.

Public sentiment over Schatz’s performance has remained consistent. According to a recent Honolulu Civil Beat/Hawaii News Now poll, about 50% of voters had a positive view of Schatz.

Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Ed Case, D-Hawaii, is also up for reelection for the 1st Congressional District, which represents urban Honolulu.

He’ll be up against Sergio Alcubilla, a former lawyer for the Legal Aid Society. However, a Civil Beat/Hawaii News Now poll found that 65% of Democratic voters said they would be voting for Case, while 8% would vote for Alcubilla.

Case is no stranger to Capitol Hill. He previously served as a U.S. representative for Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District from 2002 to 2007. He’s also remembered for his unsuccessful attempt to seat then-Sen. Daniel Akaka in 2006.

He reentered the political sphere when he was elected to the 1st Congressional district in 2018.

He told Civil Beat that the some of his greatest accomplishments are helping to secure funding for the islands, including billions of dollars in federal relief aid during the coronavirus pandemic.

