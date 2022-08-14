Tributes
PHOTOS: Primary election day gets underway in Hawaii

Behind-the-scenes photos of primary election night at Hawaii News Now.
Behind-the-scenes photos of primary election night at Hawaii News Now.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 4:15 PM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Primary election day is underway in Hawaii.

Most Hawaii voters submitted their ballots by mail ahead of the primary election Saturday, but some turned in their ballots at drop boxes and voter service centers.

Meanwhile, Hawaii News Now is preparing for extensive coverage of election night, tracking all the major races.

Here’s a look at election day 2022 across the state.

