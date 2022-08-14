Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Kangaroos are on the loose in Ohio

Kangaroos are on the loose in an Ohio town and police are unsure where they came from.
Kangaroos are on the loose in an Ohio town and police are unsure where they came from.(MGN)
By Amanda Alvarado and Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 2:18 AM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police say they have found “at least one” of the kangaroos spotted in Brewster, Ohio, WOIO reported.

A person stopped at the police station Thursday morning claiming that they had spotted a baby kangaroo near Millersburg Road in Stark County, Ohio.

Warning: This story contains video with profanity that has been bleeped.

Officials say the department was shown a video that showed another kangaroo crossing State Route 93 Saturday morning around 2:00 a.m.

Police searched the area and say they found the kangaroo in the woods.

Chief Nathan Taylor says the department was not able to capture the animal because the officers were “unsure what to do.”

The department is making plans to safely capture the animal.

“Never in my 25 years have I run into this,” Taylor said.

Officials have not said how the kangaroos escaped or where they escaped from. No zoos have reported any missing kangaroos.

Police have requested people not attempt to approach or hunt the kangaroos. Anyone missing the animals has been asked to contact the police immediately.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lt. Gov. Josh Green has secured the Democratic nomination for governor.
Green thanks supporters after decisive primary election win in Democratic race for governor
Last November, Violette Beatte who is now 7-years-old was walking home from the bus stop with...
Hawaii Island family stuck in insurance payout battle a year after brutal dog attack on child
Former Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona won the Republican primary for governor on Saturday, securing his...
Pledging to offer voters a choice, Aiona celebrates GOP primary win for governor
Most Hawaii voters submitted their ballots ahead of Saturday’s primary election, but some are...
Polls close statewide, but long lines on Maui delay election results
A crowded field of Democratic contenders are running for lieutenant governor.
After a tough primary fight, Sylvia Luke wins Democratic race for lieutenant governor

Latest News

The bar was holding a fundraiser for those touched by an Aug. 5 blaze that killed seven adults...
Reports: 1 dead, 17 hurt in crash outside Pennsylvania bar
A religious icon is seen from the window of a church which was destroyed after Russian attack...
Shelling kills 1 in Ukraine; Russia wants nuke plant pledges
Nathan and Rachael Lamet won $8 off a lottery ticket, even after it was torn up by their two...
Couple’s dogs chew up their winning lottery ticket
Derek Kawakami, Michael Roven Poai advance to the general election in the Kauai mayoral race.
Incumbent Kawakami enjoys large lead to advance to general in race for Kauai mayor