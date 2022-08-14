In race for Maui mayor, Bissen to face incumbent Victorino in general election

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Retired Judge Richard Bissen is set to face incumbent Mike Victorino in the race for Maui County mayor.

The first election results showed Bissen holding the lead with 35.8% of the votes, and Victorino closely behind with 33.3%.

Eight people were vying to be Maui County’s next mayor.

The top four agree on three main priorities — affordable housing, managing tourism and diversifying the economy.

Victorino, the incumbent, who is a long-time Maui politician who also has name recognition because his son was a famous baseball player.

First elected in 2019, Victorino spent much of his tenure leading the county through the coronavirus pandemic, from decisions on mandates to combatting overtourism.

If re-elected, one of his goals would be to boost wellness professions.

“Now you don’t have to go to Honolulu for an MRI or a CAT scan or something,” Victorino said. “You have professionals that know how to diagnose right here so you don’t have to go off island. So, the hope is that by bringing wellness as an industry to Maui County, it will benefit our residents.”

Councilmember Kelly King, who represents South Maui, is an entrepreneur who pushes environment protection issues.

“I think one of the biggest issues that we’re gonna be facing in the next eight years is climate change,” she said. “So we need an experienced leader who understands climate change and understands how to collaborate with the state and federal and actually the global community.”

Also running is retired Judge Richard Bissen, who is a founding member of Maui drug court.

Bissen wants to turn the axis deer crisis into a sustainable industry for Maui.

“I talk a lot about axis deer … because that one industry will not only provide food, will not only address the agricultural side of things, but it will also help our environment by preventing the spread of these these animals into our watersheds,” Bissen said.

Also in the mix is Councilman Mike Molina, who currently represents Makawao, Haiku and Paia. He is chair of the Government Relations, Ethics, and Transparency Committee.

One of his top priorities are improving tourism management.

Molina suggested charging visitors a fee to visit county beach parks.

“Maybe starting a reservation system for places like Hana, and also just stepping up the education of our tourists. I’d like to see Hawaii be known as a place for holistic healing and not just a place for a wild luaus and parties. Come here with reverence,” he said.

The four remaining candidates are Cullan Bell, Kim Brown, Alana Kay, and Jonah Lion.

