Great summer weather to close out the weekend

Moderate trade winds will bring a few passing clouds for windward areas, while the usual afternoon sea breezes will increase cloud coverage for the Kona slopes of Hawaii Island. Lighter winds are on the horizon as a front will drop close to the islands, with a hybrid of nighttime windward showers and afternoon leeward and interior showers from Monday through Wednesday., with a deeper band of moisture bringing a higher chance of rain Wednesday into Thursday. Trade winds should restrengthen Thursday.

At the beach, no significant swells are expected for most of the week, with only small background swells for south shores. However, we could get a larger swell from a storm near New Zealand, with rising waves possible Friday night into Saturday. Otherwise, waves will be small around the islands.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.