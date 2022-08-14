Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Family of slain soldier Guillen files lawsuit against Army

Vanessa Guillen, a 20-year-old soldier, was sexually harassed and killed in 2020 at U.S. Army...
Vanessa Guillen, a 20-year-old soldier, was sexually harassed and killed in 2020 at U.S. Army base Fort Hood in Texas. Her family is seeking damages for sexual harassment, abuse, assault, rape, sodomy and wrongful death.(Source: KTRK, WTMJ, POOL via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 9:17 PM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The family of murdered soldier Vanessa Guillen has filed a $35 million lawsuit against the Department of the Army.

Guillen, 20, was sexually harassed and killed in 2020 at U.S. Army base Fort Hood in Texas. Her family is seeking damages for sexual harassment, abuse, assault, rape, sodomy and wrongful death, according to the Associated Press.

The filing claims for several months until her death, Guillen suffered “mental anguish, fear, emotional distress [and] physical injury.” It claims her death was a “result of sexual harassment, rape, sodomy and physical assault.”

Guillen went missing from the Army base in April 2020. Her remains were found miles away two months later.

Investigators say fellow soldier Aaron Robinson killed Guillen with a hammer. He escaped Fort Hood and later died by suicide as law enforcement closed in.

The case sparked national attention over the Army’s failure to initially address the sexual harassment Guillen faced. More than a dozen Army officers and other soldiers faced disciplinary action as a result.

The Army says it is withholding comment on active litigation, per policy.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Shipman/Haena Beach (FILE)
Teen dies, 14-year-old brother missing after they were swept out to sea off Puna
Surveillance footage of Salt Lake Purse Snatch on Thursday, August 4, 2022
Woman charged in purse snatching outside dialysis facility
Iwi kupuna discovered on Maui public beach after south shore swells
Iwi kupuna discovered on Maui public beach sparks debate over erosion plans
Last November, Violette Beatte who is now 7-years-old was walking home from the bus stop with...
Hawaii Island family stuck in insurance payout battle a year after brutal dog attack on child
Lt. Gov. Josh Green has secured the Democratic nomination for governor.
Green thanks supporters after decisive primary election win in Democratic race for governor

Latest News

Richard Bissen will face incumbent Mike Victorino in general election in the race for Maui mayor.
In race for Maui mayor, Bissen to face incumbent Victorino in general election
U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz and U.S. Rep. Ed Case are up for reelection.
Schatz, Case easily win Democratic nominations in congressional races
Jill Tokuda has secured the Democratic primary win in the congressional race for the seat held...
Tokuda secures Democratic primary win in race for seat held by U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele
Lt. Gov. Josh Green has secured the Democratic nomination for governor.
Green thanks supporters after decisive primary election win in Democratic race for governor
Former Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona won the Republican primary for governor on Saturday, securing his...
Pledging to offer voters a choice, Aiona celebrates GOP primary win for governor