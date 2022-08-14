Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Couple’s dogs chew up their winning lottery ticket

Nathan and Rachael Lamet won $8 off a lottery ticket, even after it was torn up by their two...
Nathan and Rachael Lamet won $8 off a lottery ticket, even after it was torn up by their two dogs, Apple and Jack.(Source: Oregon Lottery via CNN)
By Kali O'Rourke
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 11:17 PM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Oregon couple sent lottery officials a torn-up ticket after their dogs chewed it up. They wanted to check if it was a winner just for fun, and it turned out it was.

Nathan and Rachael Lamet sent in the damaged lottery ticket with a picture of their two dogs, Apple and Jack, ages 11 months and 2 years. They said they left the ticket out and the dogs “decided it was delicious,” according to the Oregon Lottery.

“My husband thought it was hilarious and someone might get a good laugh at the very least. He said it’s for sure a winner,” Rachael Lamet said.

Because the couple couldn’t check the $3 Pharoah’s Gold Crossword ticket themselves and they wanted to share their story, they mailed it to lottery officials, who put the ticket back together.

It turned out they had won $8.

The Lamets couldn’t believe they’d actually be getting money back, despite their dogs’ antics.

“That’s too funny,” Rachael Lamet said. “We are definitely getting more chew toys. They go through a lot. We love them, but they are crazy sometimes.”

Lottery officials now recommend keeping tickets out of your pets’ reach.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shipman/Haena Beach (FILE)
Teen dies, 14-year-old brother missing after they were swept out to sea off Puna
Surveillance footage of Salt Lake Purse Snatch on Thursday, August 4, 2022
Woman charged in purse snatching outside dialysis facility
Iwi kupuna discovered on Maui public beach after south shore swells
Iwi kupuna discovered on Maui public beach sparks debate over erosion plans
Last November, Violette Beatte who is now 7-years-old was walking home from the bus stop with...
Hawaii Island family stuck in insurance payout battle a year after brutal dog attack on child
Lt. Gov. Josh Green has secured the Democratic nomination for governor.
Green thanks supporters after decisive primary election win in Democratic race for governor

Latest News

Derek Kawakami, Michael Roven Poai advance to the general election in the Kauai mayoral race.
Incumbent Kawakami enjoys large lead to advance to general in race for Kauai mayor
Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of shelling Europe’s largest nuclear power plant,...
Concerns grow over safety of Ukraine nuclear plant amid shelling
Former Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona won the Republican primary for governor on Saturday, securing his...
Pledging to offer voters a choice, Aiona celebrates GOP primary win for governor
Lt. Gov. Josh Green has secured the Democratic nomination for governor.
Green thanks supporters after decisive primary election win in Democratic race for governor