19-year-old allegedly tied to deadly December shooting arrested; bail set at $1M

By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 11:56 AM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested a 19-year-old accused of fatally shooting another man at the Waianae Boat Harbor in December last year.

Sunday morning, 19-year-old Zaysten Vincent appeared in the police arrest logs under a second-degree murder offense, along with two firearms crimes.

HNN previously reported Vincent was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing 28-year-old Jarron Crowell the morning of Dec. 19. Crowell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police sources said the victim was seen supposedly fighting with four others in the parking lot before the shooting happened.

At this time, it’s unclear if Vincent was released pending investigation after his initial arrest, or if there were challenges in bringing charges.

After his arrest late Saturday night, his bail was set at $1 million.

