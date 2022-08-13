Water main break closes westbound lanes of Nimitz Highway closed in Iwilei
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 9:42 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A water main break has closed westbound lanes of Nimitz Highway at Alakawa Street, snarling Saturday morning traffic in the area.
There was no immediate word on when lanes might reopen.
The main break was reported about 7:30 a.m.
At 9:30 a.m., all westbound lanes remained closed and traffic was being rerouted.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.