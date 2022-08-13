Tributes
Water main break closes westbound lanes of Nimitz Highway closed in Iwilei

A water main break was reported in Iwilei on Saturday morning.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 9:42 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A water main break has closed westbound lanes of Nimitz Highway at Alakawa Street, snarling Saturday morning traffic in the area.

There was no immediate word on when lanes might reopen.

The main break was reported about 7:30 a.m.

At 9:30 a.m., all westbound lanes remained closed and traffic was being rerouted.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

