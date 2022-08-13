Water main break closes westbound lanes of Nimitz Highway closed in Iwilei

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A water main break has closed westbound lanes of Nimitz Highway at Alakawa Street, snarling Saturday morning traffic in the area.

There was no immediate word on when lanes might reopen.

8/13/22, 7:38am: BWS crews are working to isolate a main break near the N. Nimitz Hwy. & Alakawa St.

N. Nimitz Hwy westbound traffic is being routed through the Lowes parking lot.



Please avoid the area and use alternate routes.#mainbreak #hitraffic #bwshonolulu pic.twitter.com/c70PIqUWOu — Board of Water Supply (@BWSHonolulu) August 13, 2022

The main break was reported about 7:30 a.m.

At 9:30 a.m., all westbound lanes remained closed and traffic was being rerouted.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

