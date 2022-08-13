Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Scientists name newly discovered species of limu after island conservation leader

New species of Limu named after Laura Thompson
New species of Limu named after Laura Thompson(NOAA)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:44 PM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scientists from around the globe have named a new species of limu found in the Northwestern Hawaiian islands.

Researchers said the algae was discovered after diving nearly 300 feet.

It’s named after pioneering conservationist Laura Kalaukapu Thompson. She died two years ago at the age of 95.

Thompson is also the mother of master Hokulea navigator Nainoa Thompson.

She was instrumental in establishing the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument, where the red algae was discovered.

Thompson was an advocate for protecting all of the natural and cultural resources of Hawaii.

So scientists named the algae “Croisettea kalaukapuae.”

“What a joy and honor to name a new species after a beloved kupuna who made strides for the community to arrive in the present, celebrating 2022 as the Year of the Limu,” said University of Hawai’i Ph.D. candidate and lead author Feresa Corazon P. Cabrera.

NOAA research ecologist Dr. Randy Kosaki, who first discovered the new species recalled the 280 foot dive as “one of the darkest and coldest dives I’ve ever been on, with California-like water temperatures in the high 50s.”

“Given all of Aunty Laura’s contributions to the protection of Papahanaumokuakea, it seems especially fitting that a rare species from these kupuna islands will now carry her name in perpetuity.”

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
This couple didn’t know they owned a road — until they got an $18,000 power bill for street lights
Shipman/Haena Beach (FILE)
Teen dies, 14-year-old brother missing after they were swept out to sea off Puna
Surveillance footage of Salt Lake Purse Snatch on Thursday, August 4, 2022
Woman charged in purse snatching outside dialysis facility
Iwi kupuna discovered on Maui public beach after south shore swells
Iwi kupuna discovered on Maui public beach sparks debate over erosion plans
The suspect was identified by police as 30-year-old Trevor Guttman.
Police investigating after person intentionally hit by car, attacked by group of people

Latest News

Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Trade winds trending back down - awesome weekend to be outdoors and watch the Blue Angels
Shipman/Haena Beach (FILE)
Teen dies, 14-year-old brother missing after they were swept out to sea off Puna
Last November, Violette Beatte who is now 7-years-old was walking home from the bus stop with...
Hawaii Island family stuck between insurance payout battle a year after brutal dog attack
Jaymie and Darrell Barnes are raising three children in East Kapolei.
GOP race for governor excites Hawaii conservatives, but Republicans remain a minority