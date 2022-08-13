Tributes
LIVE: The last hours of primary election voting are underway. Here’s what to expect tonight

Voter service centers are open until 7 p.m. Saturday.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 1:57 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s primary election day in Hawaii, with big races for governor, lieutenant governor, Congress, Kauai and Maui mayor, and much more on the ballot.

MIDDAY PRIMARY ELECTION SHOW:

Most voters opted to mail in or drop-off their ballots in advance. But voters can still cast their vote in person on Saturday, with voter service centers closing at 7 p.m. and serving only those still left in line.

And that means candidates are making a last-minute push to voters with sign-waving on busy street corners.

