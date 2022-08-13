LIVE: The last hours of primary election voting are underway. Here’s what to expect tonight
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 1:57 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s primary election day in Hawaii, with big races for governor, lieutenant governor, Congress, Kauai and Maui mayor, and much more on the ballot.
Most voters opted to mail in or drop-off their ballots in advance. But voters can still cast their vote in person on Saturday, with voter service centers closing at 7 p.m. and serving only those still left in line.
And that means candidates are making a last-minute push to voters with sign-waving on busy street corners.
