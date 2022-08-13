Hawaii’s Teacher of the Year soars above the classroom with the Blue Angels

Tributes
Whitney Aragaki had the chance to fly in one of the Navy’s fighter jets this week as a part of the military’s Kaneohe Bay Air Show.(HNN)
By Krista Rados
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 2:02 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Whitney Aragaki has had a lot of exciting experiences since being named Hawaii’s Teacher of the Year in December. But none compare to this.

The educator had the chance to fly in one of the Navy’s fighter jets this week as a part of the military’s Kaneohe Bay Air Show.

“It was intense, but what a good experience,” Aragaki said.

Aragaki is a 10th grade science teacher at Waiakea High School on Hawaii Island. She was not only selected for the state’s top teaching award, but was also recognized as one of four finalists for the National Teacher of the Year award.

She says that after her flight with the Blue Angels, she wants to tell her students that “they should all go be pilots.”

HNN’s Guy Hagi also had the chance to take a flight with the Blue Angels this week. Watch a recap of his flight by clicking here.

The Kaneohe Bay Air Show takes place at the Marine Corps Base this Saturday and Sunday.

Gates open at 10 a.m. and general admission is free.

