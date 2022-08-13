Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Hawaii Island family stuck between insurance payout battle a year after brutal dog attack

A young girl was attacked by her neighbor's pit bulls, now her family is taking legal action.
By Jolanie Martinez
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:44 PM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Island family is still waiting for compensation nearly a year after a child was attacked by pit bulls and the hold-up is tied to an insurance company’s policy.

Last November, Violette Beatte who is now 7-years-old was walking home from the bus stop with her big sisters in Mountainview when her mom said she was attacked by two of their neighbors’ pit bulls.

GRAPHIC: Family calls for tougher laws following dog attack that left girl seriously injured

Beatte’s injuries were so bad that she was flown to Oahu for treatment. But even to this day, Beatte said she still feels the effects.

“I’m good, except I get scared when dogs bark or growl,” said Beatte.

Her mom, Shalaye Newman said her daughter lost 50% of her vision in her right eye and is struggling with anxiety.

“And not just with dogs, it kind of sparked this anxiety about everything, anything touching her face, and she doesn’t expect it,” explained Newman.

The family sued and the dog owners expected their homeowner’s insurance to pay.

However, the RLI Insurance Company said the dog owners did not follow the requirement of disclosing whether or not they had animals or large dogs on the property.

RLI is seeking to revoke the homeowners’ insurance policy.

In response, the dog owners released the following statement.

When applying for our insurance policy, we answered the questions truthfully and did not misrepresent that we had a dog nor the breed of our dog. It was acknowledged by our broker’s office that an error in data entry may be the reason for the misunderstanding.

The Beatte family’s attorney said the legal disputes will prolong the families suffering.

“It could absolutely, potentially delay, Shay and the girls from getting compensation,” said Attorney Jacob Lowenthal.

“But financially, that really hits us hard, it leaves me between a rock and a hard place,” said Newman. “Just coming up with money for school uniforms and basic things, it’s been difficult.”

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
This couple didn’t know they owned a road — until they got an $18,000 power bill for street lights
Shipman/Haena Beach (FILE)
Teen dies, 14-year-old brother missing after they were swept out to sea off Puna
Surveillance footage of Salt Lake Purse Snatch on Thursday, August 4, 2022
Woman charged in purse snatching outside dialysis facility
Iwi kupuna discovered on Maui public beach after south shore swells
Iwi kupuna discovered on Maui public beach sparks debate over erosion plans
The suspect was identified by police as 30-year-old Trevor Guttman.
Police investigating after person intentionally hit by car, attacked by group of people

Latest News

Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Trade winds trending back down - awesome weekend to be outdoors and watch the Blue Angels
Jaymie and Darrell Barnes are raising three children in East Kapolei.
GOP race for governor excites Hawaii conservatives, but Republicans remain a minority
Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
Suspected KGB uniform turned in to federal agents in alleged spy case
View from a helicopter of the Leilani Fire.
Firefighters union: Prescribed burn could have contributed to huge Hawaii Island wildfire