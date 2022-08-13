Tributes
Grand jury indicts suspect accused of assaulting officer in Waikiki gun scare

Police arrested a man August 7 who was reportedly carrying a gun on a crowded Waikiki beach and...
Police arrested a man August 7 who was reportedly carrying a gun on a crowded Waikiki beach and triggered a scare that left people running in all directions.(Courtesy)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:49 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The man who sparked panic in Waikiki last week has been indicted by a grand jury, said officials on Friday.

Authorities said 27-year-old James Spivey has been charged with first-degree assault after allegedly assaulting a law enforcement officer while he was being apprehended.

According to prosecutors, Spivey was not charged for possession of a firearm because the object recovered by police was only the frame of a handgun which was not operable as a firearm.

Witnesses said Spivey’s act of brandishing a firearm on August 7 triggered a ‘pandemonium’ on crowded Waikiki beach. Sources have said the gun scare may have stemmed from a drug deal.

His bail was set at $30,000.

