Day before primary election, steady stream of voters drop off ballots or cast them in person

Primary election day in Hawaii is on Saturday. Ballots are being dropped off ballots in person at voter service centers.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:21 PM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Most voters have already submitted their ballots ahead of Saturday’s primary election, but some are waiting until the last-minute ― voting in person or dropping off their ballots.

The Hawaii primary features a number of hot races, including the Democratic and Republican contests for governor. Also on the ballot: Races for lieutenant governor, Congress, and Maui and Kauai mayor.

On Friday, voters were streaming into Honolulu Hale to cast a ballot.

There weren’t any long lines, though. Some 438 people voted in-person island-wide.

Here’s how to watch HNN’s live coverage of primary election night 2022

According to the City Clerk’s Office, about 177,000 Oahu voters have returned or cast their ballots so far. Statewide as of Friday afternoon, some 256,000 have voted.

City Clerk Glen Takahashi said that’s a little lower than two years ago, a presidential election year.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Election 2022]

“But compared to four years ago, we’re making our way towards that number,” he said.

Takahashi says that total is roughly a third of the ballots that were mailed out, which again is about the normal pace for a mid-term primary.

Another 10% of those ballots may come in tomorrow.

If you haven’t submitted your ballot, it’s not too late:

Haven’t voted yet? Here’s how to cast your ballot in Hawaii’s primary election

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

