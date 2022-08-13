Crews investigate late-night house fire in Makiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are investigating a large house fire Friday night in Makiki.

The fire started about 10:30 p.m. at 2345 Makiki Heights Dr.

Some 43 firefighters responded, initiating an “aggressive fire attack” and searching for any occupants.

Crews on-scene were subsequently able to confirm that two people in the home when the fire started were able to get out without injuries. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross of Hawaii.

Officials said the fire was fully extinguished at 12:02 a.m. Saturday.

There was no immediate word on damage estimates.

